Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal with Galatasaray for the return of Wilfried Zaha to Selhurst Park on loan.

Zaha left Crystal Palace to join Galatasaray on a free transfer just last summer but is closing in on returning to the club a year later.

Palace have been in talks to sign the winger on an initial loan deal from Galatasaray in the ongoing transfer window.

The deal is reportedly complicated due to the financial demands of both the Turkish giants and the player but it seems progress has been made in talks.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, a deal is close to getting agreed upon between the two clubs.

The negotiations are still ongoing but the two clubs are closing in on an agreement for Zaha’s return to Selhurst Park.

Palace have also made progress in talks with the player and a deal over personal terms over a contract is also in place.

The Eagles are pushing forward to getting a deal done to finalise Zaha’s return to the club this summer.