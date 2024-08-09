Crystal Palace’s move to take Wilfried Zaha back to Selhurst Park could prove difficult due to wages and potential loan fee, according to Sky Sports News.

Zaha left for Galatasaray only last summer after having spent most part of his career at his childhood club Crystal Palace.

He played a key role in Galatasary’s title-winning campaign last season, ending with 12 goal contributions in 30 Turkish Super Lig matches.

He also played in the Champions League but has now been linked with a move away from the Turkish club.

Crystal Palace under their new manager Oliver Glasner are keen on bringing Zaha back to the club.

However, there could be a potential stumbling block in the transfer regarding the wages of Zaha and the loan fee involved.

Crystal Palace have already invested in a forward this summer, bringing in Ismaila Sarr from Marseille for £12.5m but are keen for more.

It now remains to be seen whether the issues can be resolved to bring Zaha back to his childhood club.