Liverpool’s delay in being able to wrap up a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad is due to the player’s decision and the structure of payments, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds have identified Zubimendi as their top target and are working hard to secure his signature this summer.

The club feel that the Spanish midfielder is the perfect fit for how Arne Slot wants to play in the approaching campaign.

Zubimendi is open to the move and a €60m release clause makes the deal a straightforward one if Liverpool want to trigger it.

The move though is taking time and ‘the delay is due to’ Zubimendi making a decision over what to do and the structure of any deal.

Real Sociedad are still desperate to keep hold of Zubimendi and are trying to convince him to stay.

On the other hand, Liverpool are trying to convince him to go to Anfield.

If Zubimendi does give the final green light to the move then Liverpool are expected to prefer to negotiate a deal with Real Sociedad rather than pay the release clause as it would allow them to spread payments out over several instalments.