Dominic Solanke has shown a big desire to move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to football.london.

The Bournemouth striker has emerged as a big target for Tottenham this summer and Spurs are now rapidly closing in on securing his signature.

Solanke has a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract and though the amount Spurs are paying for him is unclear, it is a club record fee.

Solanke himself has helped to drive the move as he has shown huge desire to join Tottenham.

Bournemouth are not willing to stand in his way and the striker is set to make the move that he has been pushing for.

Solanke will add another vital weapon in attack for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

The striker was in superb form for Bournemouth last season when he struck 19 times in the Premier League.

It was a vast improvement from the previous season when he only managed to hit the back of the net six times in the league.