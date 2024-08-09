Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke is now set for a medical with Tottenham Hotspur after the two clubs agreed on a £65m transfer fee, according to the Daily Mail.

The Lilywhites have mostly been on an offloading mode this summer having sold a significant number of their fringe players already.

That has allowed them to free up the budget for new signings and with the forward position being a priority Solanke has been targeted.

After working on a move for the player, the London-based club have finally managed to convince Bournemouth to sell.

Tottenham will pay the Cherries a fee of £65m to seal the move, which is composed of between £55m and £60m and add-ons to take it up to £65m.

The player is now set to undergo his medical with Ange Postecoglou’s side.

It now remains to be seen whether Tottenham can finalise the move in time to make him available for their first match of the campaign against Leicester City on 19th August.

Solanke was Bournemouth’s main goalscoring influence last season, finishing with 21 goals in 42 matches overall.