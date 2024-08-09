Aberdeen are set to pay a fee of around £800,000 to sign HJK Helsinki’s Finnish winger Topi Keskinen, according to Sky Sports News.

After a disappointing 2023/24 campaign wherein the Dons failed to finish in the top six, work is on to improve the existing squad.

Their search has taken them to the shores of Finland where Helsinki winger Keskinen is the player that has caught their attention.

The 21-year-old has played European football and featured in six group-stage matches for Helsinki in the Europa Conference League last season.

He has also made nine goal contributions in the league so far.

Aberdeen, who are working on a deal will pay a fee of around £800,000 to the Finnish giants.

It now remains to be seen how quickly the Dons can wrap up the deal to take him to Scotland.

Keskinen is a Finland Under-21 international and has played eight matches for them so far.

Aberdeen are preparing for life without last season’s top goal scorer Bojan Miovski, who is a main target for La Liga side Girona.