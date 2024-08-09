Celtic are continuing to hold talks with Norwich City about bringing Adam Idah back to Parkhead on a permanent basis and the feeling is they will spend over £7m to get it done, according to Football Scotland.

Idah enjoyed a successful loan at Celtic during the second half of last season and the Bhoys have made no secret of the fact they want him back; there was even hope recently of a speedy deal.

Norwich though have proven to be reluctant sellers and rejected an offer from Celtic early in the window.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been back with a fresh bid and the two parties are now talking in an effort to reach an agreement.

They face needing to fork out a significant sum and the feeling is that Celtic will go to over £7m and then include add-ons.

That would be a substantial outlay for Idah.

The striker scored eight times for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season and also came up with the winner in the Scottish Cup.

Idah has been keen for the move back to Glasgow to happen and with the two clubs talking may be about to get his wish soon.