Hull City have managed to see off competition from the likes of Leeds United and Sunderland to sign Canadian winger Liam Millar from FC Basel.

The Tigers confirmed the signing of the 24-year-old for an undisclosed fee on Friday, making him put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal.

Millar caught attention with his performances in a Preston North End shirt last season, finishing with ten goal contributions in 35 league appearances.

Multiple clubs took note of his potential and had been working on bringing him back to the English second tier.

Besides Sunderland and Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley were also keen.

However, after lengthy discussions with Basel, Hull City finally managed to beat off competition to sign Miller.

In his first interview with his new club, the winger revealed his ambition to play in the Premier League.

“I am very happy to be here. It’s been quite a long process to get the deal done”, Millar told his new club’s official website.

“I enjoyed my time at Basel but I was ready to come back to England and continue to show people what I have.

“I have ambitions in what I want to do in my career and I’ve been very vocal about wanting to play in the Premier League.

“The most important thing was finding somewhere with the same ambitions. Speaking with the gaffer and people who run the club, there’s real ambition here.

“A lot of our ambitions line up and the style Tim plays is important for what I want.

“He likes a lot of movement, very fluid but he sees me more in my natural position as a left winger, causing trouble by going one-on-one against people and expressing myself.”

Millar is a product of Liverpool’s youth academy and only left the club in 2021.

He has been a Canada international since 2018.