Leeds United are now facing competition from a European giants in their bid to land one of their top attacking targets this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Crysencio Summerville moving to West Ham United has opened up a big hole in Daniel Farke’s team at Leeds.

Leeds have turned to Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe as the main man they want to replace Summerville and are holding talks over a deal.

Norwich are not keen on selling, but Leeds are prepared to increase the proposal they have put on the table even further.

Now though Leeds’ task in taking Rowe from Elland Road has become even harder as French giants Marseille are keen.

Marseille are splashing the cash to back Roberto De Zerbi and they like Rowe.

The former Brighton manager has been backed by the Stade Velodrome hierarchy this summer as they have already delivered the likes of Mason Greenwood and Pierre Emile-Hojberg.

He is getting backed further now as De Zerbi is looking to bring more attackers and Rowe has been added to their shortlist.

Now it remains to be seen if the Ligue 1 giants will table a bid in the coming days of the transfer window to snap up the Leeds target.