Leicester City and Nottingham Forest have both asked for information about a midfielder on the books at one of Serie A’s giants.

Both the Foxes and the Tricky Trees are continuing to look to make additions in the transfer market as the new season approaches.

Leicester are in pole position to sign Facuno Buonanotte from Brighton, while Nottingham Forest continue to work on adding new wingers following the capture of Jota Silva.

Boosting midfield options is also something both are looking at and both clubs have been in touch with Serie A giants AC Milan.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Leicester and Nottingham Forest have asked about defensively minded midfielder Yacine Adli.

The former Bordeaux midfielder is free to move on from the Rossoneri this summer as he does not feature in their plans.

He is at risk of not being included by AC Milan in their Serie A squad list.

Adli and his agent will meet with AC Milan in the next few days to talk about the options that are on the table.

AC Milan are looking for in the region of €14m to let the midfielder go, but are prepared to negotiate.