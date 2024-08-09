Leicester City are aiming to complete the loan capture of Celtic target Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton in the next 24 to 48 hours this summer, according to the BBC.

Steve Cooper is pushing to bring in more reinforcements as Leicester prepare for life back in the Premier League next season.

The Leicester boss is aware of the need for strengthening across the board and wants more creativity in the team as he is aware of the importance of scoring goals in order to survive in the top flight.

Buonanotte has been targeted by Scottish champions Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers desperate to strengthen his Bhoys side.

Rodgers though looks set to be beaten by his former club, after Leicester made progress on talks.

It has been claimed that Leicester are now looking to press the accelerator in their pursuit of the 19-year-old.

The Foxes are now aiming to complete the deal to sign the Argentinian in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The teenage midfielder joined Brighton from Rosario Central in January last year and has made 50 appearances for the Seagulls.

Brighton are keen to see him play regular Premier League football next season to enhance his development.

Losing out on Buonanotte to Leicester will be a blow for Celtic, who remain at risk of losing Matt O’Riley.