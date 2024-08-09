Leicester City are battling to beat Crystal Palace to the signature of Wilfried Zaha, according to the Athletic.

Zaha is on the books at Turkish giants Galatasaray, having moved to the Istanbul club when his deal with Crystal Palace ran out last summer.

He won the Turkish Super Lig title with Galatasaray last season and has Champions League football on the menu for the new campaign.

Zaha could though return to the Premier League and Crystal Palace have been exploring a move to bring him back to Selhurst Park.

However, Palace face competition as Leicester are keen on Zaha and they have held talks, which are ongoing, about a season-long loan.

Zaha, who has fallen down the pecking order at Galatasaray, is prepared to return to the Premier League if a deal is agreed.

Whether Zaha has a preference over where he would like to go is unclear.

The 31-year-old winger made 42 appearances for Galatasaray over the course of last season and also scored and assisted in the Champions League group stage.