Leicester City have agreed a deal with Galatasaray for the transfer of Crystal Palace target Wilfried Zaha.

Speculation has been growing that Zaha would move on from Galatasaray this summer amid Crystal Palace exploring a deal to sign him and bring him back to Selhurst Park.

Palace have now been firmly overtaken by Leicester, who have made real progress in talks with Galatasaray for Zaha.

The Foxes are in pole position to sign the winger on loan and, according to Turkish outlet Ajanspor, they have an agreement with Galatasaray.

The agreement is on the basis of a season-long loan; it is unclear if it contains an option to buy.

Now the paperwork is being completed between both sides to reflect what they have agreed.

Leicester will be looking to get the loan capture of Zaha over the line soon and put him at the disposal of boss Steve Cooper.

Zaha made a total of 42 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray last season and also won the Turkish Super Lig with the Istanbul club.

He has though fallen down the pecking order this summer and is open to a Premier League return.