One of Liverpool’s stars remains the ‘main target’ for a club interested in snapping him up, but a deal is still ‘difficult to realise’.

The transfer market work at Liverpool has moved up a notch in recent days as the Reds try to bring in Martin Zubimendi from Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Following the exit of Joel Matip at the end of last season, Liverpool could also bring in another centre-back, but they have options within the squad.

One of those options is Sepp van den Berg, who spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga at Mainz.

Liverpool are prepared to sell Van den Berg, but want £20m and that has so far scared off his suitors.

Mainz have been hoping to bring him back, but cannot pay Liverpool’s asking price, which Van den Berg himself feels is too high.

The Bundesliga side though are still focused on Van den Berg as their ‘main target’, according to Sky Deutschland.

He is though ‘difficult to realise’ for the club and they would need some serious movement from Liverpool to allow a deal to happen.

Van den Berg also has serious interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, but they too will not meet the asking price.

The defender is keen to make sure he is playing regularly next season as he did at Mainz in the previous campaign.