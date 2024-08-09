Manchester United ‘have spoken to’ the agent of Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu and asked about the personal terms his client would want to join.

Erik ten Hag’s side made a splash earlier this summer by landing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro and are now working on further fresh faces.

Full-back options are on the agenda at Old Trafford and Manchester United are amongst the admirers of Kadioglu.

He is on the books at Turkish giants Fenerbahce, now bossed by Jose Mourinho, but has regularly been linked with the Premier League in recent windows.

Arsenal have regularly been mooted as firm admirers of Kadioglu and likely to bid, but Manchester United are doing work on a possible deal.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Manchester United ‘have spoken to’ the agent of Kadioglu.

They have asked the agent what personal term package his client would want if he moves to Old Trafford.

Getting personal terms in place with Kadioglu could be the first step towards then trying to reach an agreement with Fenerbache for the full-back.

The 24-year-old has already been in action for Fenerbahce this term in their Champions League qualifiers.