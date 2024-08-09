Marseille have now made an offer for Leeds United target Jonathan Rowe, but it is not good enough for Norwich City, according to the Pink Un.

Rowe’s future at Carrow Road is now subject to fierce speculation as two clubs try to snap him up.

Leeds have been holding talks with Norwich to try to agree a deal as they see Rowe as the ideal replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who was recently sold to West Ham United.

The Whites have no deal in place though and now Marseille have come in with a formal offer for Rowe.

Marseille’s bid however is not good enough for Norwich.

The Canaries have a figure in mind at which they would be prepared to sell Rowe, but Marseille have not reached it.

The French giants are backing boss Roberto De Zerbi this summer and could well go back with a fresh offer soon.

How Leeds will react to Marseille firming up their interest in Rowe and making a real play for his signature remains to be seen.