Nottingham Forest are considering tabling an improved offer for Galeno, but are prepared to look at other targets if FC Porto do not drop their current asking price, according to Sky Sports News.

The 26-year-old winger has emerged as a key target for Nottingham Forest in the ongoing summer transfer window.

However, Porto rejected Forest’s first bid for the Brazilian on Thursday and are holding out for more money.

It has been claimed that Forest are now working behind the scenes on a new and improved bid.

The Midlands club are considering tabling the new offer for the Brazilian winger in the coming days.

However, Nottingham Forest have other targets in mind and are prepared to walk away from the negotiating table if the price does not drop.

Porto are claimed to be holding out for a deal worth £30m plus add-ons but Forest are unlikely to get to that figure.

They are prepared to look at other wingers if Porto continue to stick to their financial demands for Galeno.