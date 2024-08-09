Paris Saint-Germain do hold reservations about Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho’s character and whether he would fit their coach Luis Enrique, according to The Transfers Podcast.

Sancho has emerged as a target for PSG, who are looking to bring in a left-winger to replace Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The French champions have been in contact with the representatives of Sancho and have also held discussions with Manchester United.

PSG have discussed the conditions of a deal that could see Sancho move to the French capital this summer.

However, it has been claimed that PSG are not completely sold on signing the Manchester United winger in the ongoing transfer window.

PSG have serious reservations about his character given his troubles at Manchester United.

The Parisians are also not sure whether the winger would fit a squad coached by Enrique.

Sancho is still a target but PSG are yet to commit to wanting to do a deal to sign the Red Devil this summer.