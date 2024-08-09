Birmingham City and Derby County are set to miss out on the services of Brest winger Karamoko Dembele as QPR have agreed a deal for him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Dembele shone while on loan in League One with Blackpool last season and his performances ensured he has been a wanted man this summer.

Birmingham have been hoping to take Dembele to St Andrew’s to help in their League One promotion push, while Derby wanted the winger at Pride Park; other sides were also keen.

QPR though have moved decisively and agreed a fee of around €3m plus add-ons with Brest.

Dembele is to travel to England this weekend where QPR will then put him through his medical checks.

If he can come through the tests without an issue then he will put pen to paper to a contract at Loftus Road.

The former Celtic winger will be looking to quickly make an impact at QPR in the new season.

After shining in League One with Blackpool, Dembele has been keen for the chance to step up to the Championship and now QPR will provide it.