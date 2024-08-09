Girona have rejected a bid from the Premier League for Manchester United-linked winger Viktor Tsygankov, who is also not keen to leave the Spanish club this summer.

The Ukrainian winger had 15 goal contributions last season and played a key role in getting Girona to qualify for the Champions League.

His performances for Girona have attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have been linked with an interest in the Girona star this summer.

According to Spanish radio station SER, Girona have knocked back a big money offer from an unnamed Premier League club.

It has been claimed that the Spanish club rejected the bid worth €30m and are keen to hold on to him.

Tsygankov is also not willing to leave Girona and is excited to play in the Champions League next season.

He is eagerly preparing for Girona’s first league game of the season at Real Betis next week.