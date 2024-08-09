Imminent West Ham United signing Jean-Clair Todibo is currently at the London Stadium getting his announcement work done while the final contractual details are also sorted, according to ExWHUemployee.

Italian giants Juventus had been leading the race to sign the Nice defender.

However, in the last 24 hours, West Ham have stolen Juventus’ move after their technical director Tim Steidten flew out to France to convince Nice and the player to choose West Ham.

The 24-year-old is in east London sealing his move to play under Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium.

in fact, it is believed that Todibo has passed his medical and now the club are getting his announcement work done at the ground.

Todibo’s agents will also sort out the final contractual details.

The defender was previously linked with West Ham’s fellow Premier League club Manchester United but UEFA blocked the move.

Todibo will initially join the Hammers on loan with an obligation to buy depending on the achievement of a few targets.