Swindon Town have identified Peterborough United striker Kabongo Tshimanga as a player they want to take on loan for the season, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 27-year-old has been on the move for much of his career and played for three clubs last season in the shape of Peterborough, Fleetwood Town and Boreham Wood.

After starting the season with his parent club, he was sent out on loan to Fleetwood Town, for whom he played 20 matches.

Tshimanga was then shipped out to the National League where he played for Boreham Wood and scored seven goals in 16 matches.

The Posh are looking to move him on this summer and now Swindon are showing interest.

After a 19th-place finish in League Two, manager Mark Kennedy is looking for improvement and has already brought in a number of players to restock his squad.

Tshimanga is a player that Swindon would like to sign on a loan deal.

Peterborough confirmed earlier this summer that they had made Tshimanga available to go.