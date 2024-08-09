Tottenham Hotspur prospect Jude Sonnsup-Bell is expected to leave the club permanently this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 20-year-old striker joined the north Londoners from Chelsea in January of last year.

He played for Tottenham’s Under-21 side last season and registered 20-goal contributions in 26 matches.

Sonnsup-Bell has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs and it has been suggested that he could leave this summer.

After his impressive numbers from last season in Tottenham’s Under-21 side, multiple Championship clubs and League One clubs showed interest in him.

It has also been suggested that the 20-year-old versatile forward has suitors from abroad as well.

And now it has been claimed that Sonnsup-Bell will exit the north London club on a permanent deal if he decides to leave this summer.

It remains to be seen where Sonnsup-Bell will end up by the end of this month with Tottenham tipped to not stand in his way.