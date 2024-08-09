Chelsea are in advanced negotiations with Wolves for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur targeted Pedro Neto this summer.

Neto’s future at Wolves has been under the scanner due to interest from several clubs in the Premier League.

The Portuguese has been on the wish list of a few clubs and Tottenham are amongst the teams who are interested in getting their hands on him.

However, it has been claimed that Chelsea have moved ahead in the race to sign the player from Wolves in the ongoing transfer window.

According to French radio station RMC, the Blues are in the final stage of talks with Wolves to secure a deal for Neto’s transfer.

The negotiations are at an advanced stage and Neto is keen on joining the west London club this summer.

A verbal agreement over a contract is also in place between the player and Chelsea for the proposed transfer.

Wolves have also moved on trying to sign wingers with anticipation of losing Neto this summer.

Tottenham are focused on bringing in Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth but are then likely to find Neto is unavailable as he has moved to Chelsea.

Update: It is now claimed a fee has been agreed, based on £51.4m plus £2.57m in add-ons.