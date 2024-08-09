Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted the transfer window is picking up pace as the Magpies try to bring in a fresh face.

Howe is keen to strengthen his squad further before the end of the month and Newcastle have been working on an ambitious deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Newcastle have yet to present a bid for the defender which Palace believe is acceptable and talks are continuing.

With less than a month left in the transfer window, Newcastle are now working hard and Howe admits the general window environment is picking up.

He stressed though that there are not a lot of players who could come in to make Newcastle better.

Howe said after the 4-0 friendly win over Girona on Friday night: “The transfer window is picking up now.

“We are hoping to add at least one player to the group. But it has to be about quality rather than quantity.

“If you’re going to add players they have to push the group to new levels. That’s what we are looking for — which is very difficult to find.

“There’s not many players that will make us better.”

Newcastle are also expected to look to ship some players out before the end of the month with experienced defender Kieran Trippier linked with a possible exit.