West Ham United are confident that Juventus have missed their opportunity to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, according to ExWHUemployee.

Todibo declined a move to West Ham earlier in the window after the Hammers reached an agreement with his club side Nice.

He was holding out for a move to Juventus but the Serie A giants dragged their feet in the negotiations with Nice and that allowed West Ham to get back into the chase.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten flew out to France on Thursday and the Hammers have hijacked Juventus’ pursuit of Todibo.

The London club are now set to put Todibo through a medical ahead of completing the proposed move and are certain that Juventus have missed their chance of signing him.

The Serie A giants are still expected to try and get their offer accepted as well but West Ham are confident that Todibo will move to England.

The Hammers have also thrashed out personal terms with the 24-year-old defender and photo shoots for the announcement have also been scheduled.

Manchester United wanted to sign him earlier in the window from Nice but UEFA blocked the move due to INEOS having control over both clubs.