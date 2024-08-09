West Ham United’s obligation to buy in their deal for Jean-Clair Todibo will be triggered ‘very easily’ and ‘barring disaster’ will be met early on, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have moved quickly for Todibo over the last 24 hours, managing to convince the defender not to wait any longer for Juventus and to instead head to the London Stadium.

An agreement is in place with Nice for a loan with an obligation to buy and Todibo is heading to London to undergo his medical later today.

There have been questions about what will be needed for the obligation to kick in.

It is suggested that the obligation should be met ‘very easily’ and that ‘barring disaster’ it should happen early on in Todibo’s West Ham career.

The exact terms which apply to the obligation have not emerged yet.

Landing Todibo is a big coup for West Ham, who had an offer for the centre-back accepted earlier this summer, but were rebuffed by the player as he wanted to join Juventus.

Juventus have held extensive talks with Nice, but have not been able to put an agreement over the line and now Todibo is London Stadium bound.