Serie A giants AC Milan are working on tabling an improved offer for Manchester United target Youssouf Fofana in the coming days.

Fofana has agreed personal terms with AC Milan and has been patiently waiting for them to agree on a fee with Monaco.

Monaco rejected AC Milan’s initial offer of €17m and are holding out for more money before agreeing to sell him.

Manchester United have had talks with the player’s agents and Monaco and while Fofana would be interested in a move to Old Trafford, AC Milan are still his plan A.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are now working on making an improved bid for the midfielder in the coming days.

The Rossoneri still do not want to spend more than €20m in terms of a fixed fee but are trying to find solutions.

AC Milan are working on offering more add-ons and a hefty sell-on clause to further pad up the deal for Monaco.

The Ligue 1 club want €35m for Fofana but for the moment, no club are prepared to pay that figure for a player in the final year of his contract.