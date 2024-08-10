Aston Villa ‘are interested’ in landing a midfielder on the books at a rival Premier League club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Unai Emery has worked to strengthen his squad this summer in advance of Champions League football making an appearance at Villa Park in the new campaign.

Substantial cash has been splashed on the lines of Jaden Philogene and Amadou Onana, but there could be more to come.

Villa ‘are interested’ in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Lo Celso has struggled for regular game time under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham and could leave the north London side before the window slams shut.

Emery is an admirer of the Argentine and what he can bring to the table.

Lo Celso’s former club Real Betis are also still looking for an opportunity to bring him back to La Liga.

The midfielder made 22 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs last season, but was only on the pitch for 494 minutes.