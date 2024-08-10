Atalanta have tabled another improved bid for Matt O’Riley but are still short of Celtic’s valuation of the midfielder, who is also wanted at Brighton.

The Dane has been a top target for the Serie A outfit and they have already failed with multiple bids for the player.

More clubs have joined the transfer mix in the meantime and he is now a top target for Premier League side Brighton as well.

Southampton have also been trying to leverage his relationship with Russell Martin to take him south of the border this summer.

According to Relevo, Atalanta have put in another bid for the Danish midfielder this summer.

It has been claimed that the Serie A outfit’s latest offer for Celtic is around the €23m figure but it is still short of the Bhoys’ asking price.

The Scottish champions want at least €28m before agreeing to sell the midfielder this summer.

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that O’Riley will not be sold for a knock down price despite the player’s willingness to move on.