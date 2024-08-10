Celtic linked striker Tommy Conway has a clear preference for Middlesbrough despite interest from other clubs, including in the Championship and the Premier League, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish forward had a solid last season at Bristol City, scoring ten Championship goals for a side that finished eleventh in the league table.

He was not in the squad in Bristol City’s 1-0 defeat at Hull earlier today as he is expected to leave the club this month.

Middlesbrough are in advanced negotiations to sign the striker from their fellow Championship side in the ongoing window.

It has been claimed that Conway has a preference to move to Middlesbrough this summer.

Scottish champions Celtic have been linked with a move for Conway, but the player looks to have his heart set on the Riverside.

There is interest from the Premier League and the Championship also, however Conway has a clear preference.

His performances last season got him into the Scotland squad and he made his international debut in June.