Chelsea are looking to loan out winger Diego Moreira to a club in the Championship in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Portuguese winger joined Chelsea last summer and spent the first half of the season at Lyon.

A lack of regular opportunities in France meant Chelsea decided to cut short his loan stay in January and brought him back to England.

He is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans next season and the club are again looking to find a loan solution for the winger this summer.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea want Moreira to play in England in the upcoming season.

The Blues are looking to find a club in England that would be keen to sign the Portuguese on loan this summer.

Chelsea and the player’s representatives are working in tandem to find a solution for the player in the coming weeks.

The Blues favour a loan to a club in the Championship to help the player’s development.