Everton, Leicester City and Bournemouth target Tammy Abraham is pushing for a move to AC Milan while Roma want to shift him to the Premier League.

Roma are keen to move on Abraham in the ongoing transfer window and the former Chelsea striker has attracted interest from the Premier League.

Everton and Leicester have been keen to sign him and Bournemouth want the former Blues striker as the replacement for Dominic Solanke.

However, AC Milan are making a real play to take Abraham to the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the forward is pushing hard to join the Rossoneri this summer.

AC Milan are his preferred choice while Roma would prefer him to return to the Premier League.

The Rossoneri are keen to sign the striker on loan and assess his fitness before agreeing to a permanent deal.

However, Roma are keen to loan him out with easily achievable targets that would trigger an obligation to buy.