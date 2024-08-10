Galatasaray are prepared to cover Wilfried Zaha’s salary if Leicester City agree to pay a big loan fee for the player this summer.

Leicester have overtaken Crystal Palace in the race to sign Zaha on loan from Galatasaray in the ongoing transfer window.

The Foxes are in talks with the Turkish giants to take the winger back to England on a season-long loan deal.

There is talk of a deal being in place between the two clubs but negotiations on the details still ongoing between Leicester and Galatasaray.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Turkish giants have proposed a deal to Leicester that would see Zaha move to the King Power Stadium on loan.

The winger is on considerable wages at Galatasaray after he joined them last summer and they are prepared to cover it.

However, they want Leicester to pay a big loan fee as part of the agreement for Zaha’s loan.

Galatasaray want to earn some money from his loan departure in order to reinvest in their squad this summer.

Whether Leicester would be open to that remains to be seen.