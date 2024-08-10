Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has indicated there are further signings to come at the club this summer despite Spurs splashing the cash on Dominic Solanke.

The north London side have just forked out a deal which could be worth up to £65m to take Solanke from Bournemouth.

It may be a big chunk from their budget, but Tottenham have offloaded a host of players this summer already and more could still go.

And Postecoglou indicated that Tottenham still expect to be involved in the transfer market this month as they hunt potential signings.

Asked about transfer activity given the Solanke deal has eaten up a chunk of the budget, Postecoglou said at a press conference: “You know our budget do you? We’ll see.

“There’s still time in the window and I think there will be some activity.”

Postecoglou saw his side start last season strong, but then falter in the business end of the season and miss out on a Champions League finish.

The Australian tactician will want to make sure he has a squad capable of going the full distance in the Premier League this term.