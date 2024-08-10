Fixture: Leeds United vs Portsmouth

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for the Whites’ Championship opener, against Portsmouth, this afternoon.

Farke saw his side fall at the final promotion hurdle last term as they lost in the playoff final to Southampton, meaning big pressure is now on the German to get Leeds up this season.

Leeds start as strong favourites to win the Championship, despite losing Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville.

Farke has strengthened with Jayden Bogle coming in and Joe Rodon returning to Elland Road on a permanent basis, while Joe Rothwell has also signed.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while Farke picks a back four of Bogle, Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, while Daniel James, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter support Mateo Joseph.

Farke has options off the bench if he needs to shake things up and they include Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Portsmouth

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Gruev, Ampadu, James, Gnonto, Rutter, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Crew, Rothwell, Aaronson, Gelhardt, Piroe, Bamford