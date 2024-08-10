Serie A side Venezia are showing interest in Leeds United and Watford target Fode Ballo-Toure, who so far has no offers from England on the table.

Ballo-Toure spent last season on loan in England at Fulham, but the stint did not go according to plan for the left-back.

He made just six Premier League appearances for Fulham and returned to AC Milan earlier this summer.

The Rossoneri are clear that Ballo-Toure has no future at the club and have been working hard to move him on.

Returning to the Premier League is his biggest desire, but according to Italian outlet MilanLive, there have been no offers from England so far.

Leeds and Watford have been linked with Ballo-Toure, however it is now Serie A side Venezia who seem the most likely option.

They are keen and would like to loan Ballo-Toure, which he would need to extend his contract for AC Milan to authorise such a move as he is in his last year.

AC Milan have removed Ballo-Toure from the first team and the pressure is on the left-back to find a new home.

It is unclear if he will continue to wait for proposals from England or warm up to Venezia.