Leeds United target Jonathan Rowe ‘decided to withdraw’ from the Norwich City squad for their Championship clash against Oxford United today, according to the Pink Un.

Rowe is being chased by Leeds as they try to replace Crysencio Summerville, but he is also wanted by French giants Marseille.

Both clubs have made efforts to sign Rowe, which Norwich have dismissed as not good enough to sell him.

Now the saga has taken another twist as Rowe ‘has decided to withdraw’ from Norwich’s squad to play Oxford United.

Rowe’s decision was made this morning.

Despite Rowe pulling out, no transfer is close to happening at the moment.

Rowe’s move though will put pressure on Norwich to come to an agreement with one of his suitors for a move to happen.

Whether Rowe has a preference between Leeds and Marseille is unclear, but Norwich will not want him to go for a cut-price fee.