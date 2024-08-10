Liverpool have now ‘officially informed’ Real Sociedad that they want to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

The Reds have identified the Spain international as someone who is the perfect fit for Arne Slot’s system at Anfield.

They are making a big push to bring Zubimendi to Merseyside and believe he is open to making the move.

A €60m release clause in Zubimendi’s contract means the deal can be done even if Real Sociedad are opposed to the move happening, if the midfielder wants it.

Now, according to Sky Deutschland, Liverpool have ‘officially informed’ Real Sociedad that they want Zubimendi.

Talks are taking place with the player and his agent, with Real Sociedad’s blessing.

There are no talks between the two clubs taking place yet.

Liverpool will want to convince Zubimendi to make the move, but the midfielder has not told Real Sociedad he wants to go and the Spanish side are trying to persuade him to stay put.

If Zubimendi does want the move then Liverpool would hope to agree a fee with Real Sociedad rather than trigger the clause as that would allow them to spread the payments out over instalments.