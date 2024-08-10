Liverpool have included a sell-on clause in the deal to let Southampton target Fabio Carvalho move to Brentford, according to the Athletic.

Carvalho spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City in the Championship after failing to make an impact in the first half of the campaign at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool have been prepared to sell the attacking midfielder and recently turned down an offer from Southampton for him.

Now a deal has been agreed to let Carvalho move to Brentford and it is worth up to £27.5m if all the add-ons in it are hit.

Crucially, Liverpool have also put a sell-on clause into the agreement with the Bees.

Liverpool have set the sell-on clause at a substantial 17.5 per cent.

Carvalho caught the eye with his performances for Liverpool on their pre-season tour to the United States earlier this summer.

The Merseyside giants have now made the decision though that the offer on the table from Brentford is too good to turn down.