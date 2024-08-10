Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has claimed that ‘several clubs’ in the Premier League are interested in snapping up one of Liverpool’s defenders this summer.

The Reds are focused on adding to the squad with Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but the futures of several players are subject to speculation.

Sepp van den Berg’s future has been under the scanner all summer and he has spoken about wanting to leave Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window after a successful loan at Mainz.

PSV Eindhoven have identified him as one of their top targets but Liverpool’s €20m asking price has so far kept his suitors at bay in the ongoing transfer window.

The solid season at Mainz last year has led to interest from clubs in Germany and Van der Kraan claimed that as many as eight clubs in the Bundesliga have their eyes on the defender.

The Dutch journalist also revealed that ‘several clubs in the Premier League’ also want to sign Van den Berg.

Van der Kraan said on De Telegraaf’s Kick-Off Podcast (via Voetbal Primeur): “There are eight more clubs in Germany and several clubs in the Premier League that want him.

“Sepp van den Berg is very hot in Europe as a central defender, that’s because he had a fantastic season at Mainz.”

He also insisted that Liverpool are very keen to hold on to Van den Berg and the final decision on his future now rests with the defender.

“Now he’s reached a point where, ‘am I going to sign a new contract or go elsewhere for my playing time?’

“To be clear, Liverpool are very keen to keep him.

“They don’t want to get rid of him at all, but the boy is at a crossroads.

“He’s asking himself, ‘if I sign a new contract, am I going to play?’”