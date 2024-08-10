Manchester United expect to agree fee with Arsenal to sign Chido Obi-Martin rather than go to a Premier League tribunal to decide the matter, according to the Athletic.

Erik ten Hag’s side tempted the 16-year-old striker to continue his career at Old Trafford rather than Arsenal.

The Red Devils have been working on the process of signing him after the teenager agreed personal terms.

They are currently negotiating a compensation fee that would satisfy Arsenal’s demands.

There is an expectation that a positive conclusion will be reached so that the matter does not go to a Premier League tribunal.

There is no immediate conclusion in sight though, as the entire deal will have to go through a ratification process after the two clubs agree a fee.

That could take a number of weeks to be resolved.

Obi-Martin rejected interest from a number of other clubs to join Manchester United.

He is expected to join the academy for now rather than Ten Hag’s first-team, but will be looking to make a quick impression.