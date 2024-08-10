Real Madrid star Rodrygo is admired at Manchester City, but the winger has no interest in leaving the European champions this summer.

Manchester City are looking to bring in a forward following the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for a deal that could be worth up to €95m.

Pep Guardiola wants to bring in another forward for his squad this summer and Rodrygo is one of the names on the Cityzens’ wish list.

The Brazilian is admired at the Etihad and they would be keen to sign him as Alvarez’s replacement.

However, according to Spanish sports daily AS, Rodrygo has no interest in hearing any offers to leave Real Madrid at this stage of his career.

He feels appreciated at Real Madrid and will continue to remain a key player despite Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

Manchester City have not made any offers or approaches as Rodrygo has kept the door on leaving Real Madrid firmly shut.

He has four years left on his Real Madrid contract and even the club are not interested in selling him this summer.