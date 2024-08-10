Rangers could see one of their starting stars become the subject of accelerated interest in the coming days.

The Gers are now two games into the Scottish Premiership season and beat Motherwell 2-1 to record their first win on Saturday afternoon at Hampden Park.

Philippe Clement saw a Robin Propper own goal deny his men a clean sheet, but goals from Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny got the job done.

Clement is relying heavily on Dessers as his main striker, but the player has interest from Italy.

Cagliari have a firm eye on Dessers and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the interest could see a ‘significant acceleration’ in the coming days if Gianluca Lapadula goes.

Ladapula has interest and could depart, which would see Cagliari launch a raid on Ibrox for Dessers.

While selling Dessers may not be something Clement wants to do, Rangers are cash-strapped and the Gers boss needs to raise funds to continue his rebuild of the side.

Dessers, 29, has started all three of Rangers’ games so far this season and scored a crucial leveller in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv last week.