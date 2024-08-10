Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Motherwell to Ibrox this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers claimed a late 1-1 draw away at Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier in midweek to boost their progression hopes.

However, they have yet to win in the league and were held to a 0-0 draw by Hearts in their Scottish Premiership opener.

Motherwell also drew their opener, 0-0 with Ross County, and start as big underdogs at Hampden Park today.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal this afternoon, while Clement picks a back four of James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Midfield see Rangers go with Mohammed Diomande and Connor Barron, while Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright and Vaclav Cerny support Cyriel Dessers.

If Clement wants to make changes then he has options on the bench and they include Danilo and Jefte.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Yilmaz, Diomande, Barron, Lawrence, Wright, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Matondo, Dowell, Sterling, Jefte, Balogun, King, McCausland, Danilo