Southampton are amongst the clubs keeping an eye on a player who has been dubbed one of the ‘greatest prospects’ in the Swedish top flight.

Russell Martin is interested in making further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes, but equally the club are in the market for signings for the future and not just for the here and now.

Young midfielder Amane Romeo may fit into both categories and clubs have noted the potential of the 21-year-old.

Romeo is on the books at Swedish top flight side Hacken and has made 17 appearances in the ongoing league campaign in the country.

Southampton, along with Augsburg and Royal Antwerp, are keeping an eye on Romeo, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Romeo is, the journalist claims, one of the ‘greatest prospects’ in Swedish football.

Hacken are not keen to lose Romeo, but would be prepared to do business for a fee of €5m.

Whether any of the clubs interested in the midfielder will meet that amount now is unclear and they may prefer to continue to monitor him ahead of the January transfer window, when the Swedish season would have finished.