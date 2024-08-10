West Ham United legend Tony Cottee believes that a top eight finish and a good cup run is what Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui must achieve this season.

Lopetegui is being backed in the transfer market by the Hammers, who have accelerated their business over the last ten days.

Jean-Clair Todibo has just joined to boost their defensive options, while Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug have all signed on the dotted line.

Hopes are high amongst the fans that West Ham could be set for a season to remember under the former Wolves boss.

Hammers legend Cottee is happy with the club’s business, but feels that West Ham need to now make sure they finish in the top eight and go on a good cup run.

“As usual at West Ham, it’s been an interesting summer. I think we’ve made some good signings tho to go with the top players already there”, he wrote on X.

“A top 8 finish and a good Cup run is surely the brief for the new manager.

“Excited for it all to kick off next week… COYI.”

West Ham may have further signings to come before the window closes at the end of the month, while players are also expected to depart the London Stadium.