Jean-Clair Todibo has now signed his contract to become a West Ham United player, with only the official announcement now needed.

The Hammers have moved quickly to get a deal done for Todibo, with Tim Steidten flying to France for talks when it became clear that the defender was open to heading to the London Stadium.

West Ham had a deal in place with Nice for Todibo earlier this summer, but the defender wanted to wait for Juventus.

With Juventus struggling to agree a deal with Nice, West Ham have taken advantage and Todibo underwent his medical on Friday.

He has come through all the checks and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, has ‘signed his contract’ with West Ham.

The only thing now missing is the official announcement from West Ham.

Landing Todibo is a coup for the Hammers and strengthens Julen Lopetegui’s options at the back.

The club are expected to part with Kurt Zouma, who is heading to the United Arab Emirates, and Todibo will slot in to replace him.

Todibo is expected to join on loan with an obligation to buy based on certain conditions.