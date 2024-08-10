West Ham United have up to two more targets lined up after they sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have been trying to sign Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United for several weeks, but the situation has progressed rapidly over the course of the last 24 hours.

The deal is now all but agreed to take Wan-Bissaka to the London Stadium and West Ham have even booked him in for a medical on Sunday.

West Ham have been hugely busy over the course of the last week, securing Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Wan-Bissaka coming through the door will not end the activity at West Ham though.

The club are looking at up to two more targets to bring in to boost Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

West Ham want to make a splash under the former Wolves boss and are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to do so.

Lopetegui’s men open their Premier League campaign next weekend by playing host to Aston Villa.