Wolves winger Pedro Neto is now undergoing his medical at Chelsea ahead of a move to the Blues, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Neto has been linked with an exit from Molineux this summer and Tottenham Hotspur failed with a cash plus player approach for him earlier in the window.

Chelsea however do have an agreement in place with Wolves to snap Neto up.

The Blues have agreed to pay an initial £51.3m plus add-ons of £2.6m in order to take the Portugal winger to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are pushing ahead with the deal and now Neto has started to undergo his medical at the club.

Wolves rejected two offers from Chelsea prior to accepting the Blues’ last proposal.

The Molineux club will see the 24-year-old become their record sale if the move goes through.

Neto has turned out a total of 135 times for Wolves since he joined in 2019 and scored 14 goals in the process.